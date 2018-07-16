eBay’s taking on Prime Day with a major sales event of its own, no membership required. A few of our picks are broken out below, but you can see all of the deals over on this hub page.
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" - Intel Core i5 - 8 GB RAM - 128GB | $1050 | eBay
- MSI GL62M 15.6"IPS Core i5 7300HQ 8GB RAM 256GB SSD GTX 1050 WIN10 Gaming Laptop | $570 | eBay
- Xbox One X Console | $400 | eBay
- $100 iTunes Gift Card | $85 | eBay
- Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine | $460 | eBay
- Refurb Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer | $270 | eBay