eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time with a few twists.



Most of eBay’s sales, whether they’re sitewide or limited to certain sellers, are good for 15% off, and have a $50 savings cap. This one though boosts the savings to 20%, with a $100 cap, meaning the sweet spot for this deal is anywhere between the $50 minimum purchase threshold and a whopping $500. Just use promo code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $255, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $184.

Elsewhere on eBay, you could pick up some video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, buy a Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, or PS4 Pro below MSRP, grab a year of Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus (gift cards are excluded, but these aren’t considered gift cards), score a rare deal on YETI coolers, stock up on World Cup apparel, or just save on whatever obscure or out of print item your heart desires. It’s up to you, just be sure to make your purchase today.

