Eat in Style With 20 Pieces of Stainless Steel Flatware by Cuisinart for $49

Quentyn Kennemer
HEY! Salad fork goes on the left! At least, I think so... does it really matter? Ah well, if it matters to you, this stainless steel flatware set by Cuisinart has 20 forks, spoons, and hollow-handed knives. Available in “Grace” and “Sophie” styles (different only slightly in design), you’ll get enough fancyware for up to four place mats:

  • 4x Dinner Forks
  • 4x Hollow-Handle Dinner Knives
  • 4x Dinner Spoons
  • 4x Salad Forks
  • 4 Teaspoons

They’re handcrafted and dishwasher safe, too. Only $49 at MorningSave.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

