Eat in Style With 20 Pieces of Stainless Steel Flatware by Cuisinart for $49

Cuisinart 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set | $49 | MorningSave
HEY! Salad fork goes on the left! At least, I think so... does it really matter? Ah well, if it matters to you, this stainless steel flatware set by Cuisinart has 20 forks, spoons, and hollow-handed knives. Available in “Grace” and “Sophie” styles (different only slightly in design), you’ll get enough fancyware for up to four place mats:
- 4x Dinner Forks
- 4x Hollow-Handle Dinner Knives
- 4x Dinner Spoons
- 4x Salad Forks
- 4 Teaspoons
They’re handcrafted and dishwasher safe, too. Only $49 at MorningSave.