Eat in Style With 20 Pieces of Stainless Steel Flatware by Cuisinart for $49

Cuisinart 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Cuisinart 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set | $49 | MorningSave

HEY! Salad fork goes on the left! At least, I think so... does it really matter? Ah well, if it matters to you, this stainless steel flatware set by Cuisinart has 20 forks, spoons, and hollow-handed knives. Available in “Grace” and “Sophie” styles (different only slightly in design) , you’ll get enough fancyware for up to four place mats:

4x Dinner Forks

4x Hollow-Handle Dinner Knives

4x Dinner Spoons

4x Salad Forks

4 Teaspoons

They’re handcrafted and dishwasher safe, too. Only $49 at MorningSave.