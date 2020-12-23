It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Eat All the Bread And Soup You Want With a $50 Panera Bread Gift Card

Ignacia
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
If you or your friend are really craving some hospital cafeteria food, you should hop on a digital Panera Bread gift card for $50. There’s really not much to say, but with a winter like the one we’re going through, there’s nothing wrong with a bread bowl of chicken noodle soup and whatever else you get from Panera Bread. What are you waiting for, it’s an immediate download.

Ignacia

