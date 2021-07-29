Ninja XL Air Fryer | $100 | Amazon



Looking to change up your eating habits a bit? It’s as easy as starting with the way you cook things. You may have heard of air fryers, or you’re curious about trying one. These appliances work to mimic the deep-frying process using only hot air and barely an y oil or other additives. Th cool thing about that is that they actually do produce delicious results. Now, you can try one out without breaking the bank.

The Ninja XL Air Fryer is just $100 right now at Amazon, which is $50 off its usual price. It includes a 5.5-qt ceramic-coated nonstick basket that can fit up to 3 lbs of food, so you can cook as much as you need in one or two sittings. It can handle air frying, roasting, baking, and reheating and dehydrating. If you want a “does-it-all” gadget for the kitchen, you’ll definitely want to pick one up.