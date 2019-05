Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re always on the go with kids, you know that the quality of booster seats varies depending on where you’re eating. If you’re grossed out by communal booster seats, you can toss the Summer Infant Pop and Sit Portable Booster in your car. This booster doesn’t take up much space since it folds and be used anywhere from the beach to the park to your own living room.