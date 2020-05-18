It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Easily Clean up Your Pet's Messes With a Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
369
Save
Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner | $70 | Amazon
Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner | $70 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner | $70 | Amazon

I have four little dogs, and while I do walk them and love them a bunch, they make a hell of a mess—especially on my area rugs. Recently, one of my pups, Benjamin Alexander Cuddles, named by a younger cousin, had a bit of stomach flu and got sick on said area rug. What did I do? Pulled out my full-sized Bissell to take care of it. Which leads me to this baby. For a decent $70, you can also clean up your doggie’s messes easily with the Bissell’s spray, scrub, and suction modes. Since it’s cordless, it’ll take less time to get your carpet back to working order. Grab one before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Upgrade Your Cooking Setup With up to 22% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Today

Gear Up For Memorial Day With Backcountry's Sale

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smartwatch Falls to Shockingly Low $230

Sunday's Best Deals: Blue Yeti Microphones, Skillets, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guides, and More