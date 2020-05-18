Easily Clean up Your Pet's Messes With a Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Bissell Cordless Carpet Cleaner | $70 | Amazon



I have four little dogs, and while I do walk them and love them a bunch, they make a hell of a mess—especially on my area rugs. Recently, one of my pups, Benjamin Alexander Cuddles, named by a younger cousin, had a bit of stomach flu and got sick on said area rug. What did I do? Pulled out my full-sized Bissell to take care of it. Which leads me to this baby. For a decent $70, you can also clean up your doggie’s messes easily with the Bissell’s spray, scrub, and suction modes. Since it’s cordless, it’ll take less time to get your carpet back to working order. Grab one before it’s gone!

