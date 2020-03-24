It's all consuming.

Easily Clean In-between Your Teeth With a Handy Water Flosser

Bestope Water Flosser | $29 | Amazon




Dental hygiene is hella-important. Take it from someone who had two root canals by the time she was 27. The best way to prevent cavities (and root canals), is to floss and brush your teeth two times a day. With this $29 water flosser, it makes the daunting task ten times easier. The water flosser has eight different attachments to blow food from between your teeth, leaving them squeaky-clean. It also has five different clean modes so you won’t have to irritate your gums while cleaning your mouth. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

