Ease Your Fidgeting With a $7 Pack of Edamame Mameshiba Keychains

Acerich 3-Pack Edamame Mameshiba Keychain | $7 | Amazon

Acerich 6-Pack Edamame Mameshiba Keychain | $9 | Amazon

Here’s a deal that at least looks like it will be healthy: a 3-pack edamame keychain — these serve as cute accessorizers and fidget toys. Just press on the toys and out pops a little Mameshiba!

If you’re not familiar with Mameshiba, it is a cartoon featuring little bean dogs that give advice. “Mameshiba” is a play on the words for bean, dog, and trivia.

Aren’t they so cute? It’s $7 for a 3-pack or $9 for a 6-pack. So get some for you and your friends? These cute little guys will have you all saying “Nee shitteru?” to each other if your friends are any fun.

