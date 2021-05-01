Ease Your Fidgeting With a $7 Pack of Edamame Mameshiba Keychains

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Acerich 3-Pack Edamame Mameshiba Keychain | $7 | Amazon
Acerich 6-Pack Edamame Mameshiba Keychain | $9 | Amazon
Here’s a deal that at least looks like it will be healthy: a 3-pack edamame keychain — these serve as cute accessorizers and fidget toys. Just press on the toys and out pops a little Mameshiba!
If you’re not familiar with Mameshiba, it is a cartoon featuring little bean dogs that give advice. “Mameshiba” is a play on the words for bean, dog, and trivia.
Aren’t they so cute? It’s $7 for a 3-pack or $9 for a 6-pack. So get some for you and your friends? These cute little guys will have you all saying “Nee shitteru?” to each other if your friends are any fun.
Revisit the Mameshiba videos right here.