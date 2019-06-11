Photo: Glenn Carstens-Peters (Unsplash)

Alongside all of the announcements, gaming discounts are everywhere this week. We’ll be updating this post with the best deals we come across for console, PC and everything in between, so you won’t have to go digging around for ‘em.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from Amazon today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.



The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild | $50 | Walmart and Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, a copy will cost you just $50 at Walmart, a modest markdown on one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch ever.



An Arcade1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet would be a perfect Father’s Day gift for the geeky dad with some extra basement space, and you can get the Centipede cabinet (which also includes Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles) for just $175 today, complete with a bonus riser that brings the controls and screen up to a more ergonomic height.

The machine includes original Cabinet artwork, a faithfully recreated joystick and button arrangement, and a 17" color display. The only thing they didn’t recreate from the original arcade machine? The coin slot.

With UHS-3 speeds capable of capturing high bitrate 4K footage with ease, this 128GB PNY microSD card is one of the fastest you can buy. And at $21, it’s also one of the cheapest from a reputable manufacturer. Pop it in your dash cam, your GoPro, your tablet, or your Switch; just don’t miss this all-time low price.



If you’ve been keeping a lustful eye on the HTC Vive (and if you have a computer that can actually run the thing), it’s down to an all-time low $480 now on Amazon.



That’s only about $20 less than usual, but this thing doesn’t see discounts of any size very often. If you want to whet your appetite, here are some game ideas to mull over.

Unlike the (more powerful) Xbox One X, the PS4 Pro has been remarkably resistant to discounts since its release. Today though in celebration of E3, you can get it for $350, down from the usual $400. Just note that it doesn’t come with any bundled games.



If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee, you can grab it for $35 today on eBay, a new all-time low price.



These games are basically modern, 3D remakes of the original Red and Blue games that you played on your Gameboy, and while they’re a bit easy by modern Pokémon standards, the series has never looked so good.

It’s perfect to kill time before Pokemon Shield and Sword come out.

This month’s Humble Monthly games include Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Moonlighter. And as always, more games will unlock every Friday until the end of the month.



If you’re not familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12 per month subscription service and releases a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

Corsair makes some of your favorite mechanical gaming keyboards, and their K65 RGB model is marked down to $80 today, a couple of bucks off the best price we’ve ever seen.



Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s down to $20 today on Amazon, an all-time low. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.



Additionally, you can pick up “The City That Never Sleeps” DLC for a low $16.

If you’ve somehow managed to keep track of Kingdom Hearts’ story over the years—or even if you haven’t, and just want to enjoy a bizarre mashup of Disney and Square Enix IP—Kingdom Hearts III is down to an all-time low $25 on PS4 and Xbox One today.



The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.



$30 PlayStation Classic 1402 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

While $100 was a lot to ask, this sale makes it *a lot* easier to just bite the bullet and buy it for $30 already. And if you want an even bigger discount, eBay has a few open-box units for just $28.

It’s only available in black, but $40 is about as good a deal as you’re likely to see on the DualShock 4 outside of Black Friday. Best of all, it’ll work with your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV once iOS 13 comes out in the fall.



They aren’t new games by any means (one is actually a remaster of a PS3 game), but The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn are basically mandatory inclusions in any PS4 game library. Now, for E3, both of them are marked down to $10. The Horizon Zero Dawn deal is even for the complete edition!



The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $50 is about $15 less than usual.



If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

If you’ve ever had your game controller die in the middle of a game, you know true pain. In 2019, this should be a thing of the past, but shit happens and people forget to charge their controllers or change batteries. You don’t have to worry about this issue if you have a Nintendo Switch Pro controller, thanks to Amazon. Right now, you can get an AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Switch Pro Controller with USB Cable for only $5. Now, hopefully, you’ll remember to dock your controller when you’re done playing for the night.



If you’ve been waiting to buy an Xbox One X, now is the time to spend your money. As a probable tie-in to the NBA Finals, you can get an Xbox One X 1TB Black Console NKA 2K19 Bundle for only $300 on eBay, the discount will appear at checkout. The bundle includes a black controller and Xbox One X, as well as a digital download of NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X has an AMD Octa-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HD, and 4K Blu-ray and streaming.

