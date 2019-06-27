Photo: Andrew Liszewski (Gizmodo)

Dyson’s V10 might have killed the company’s corded vacuums forever, but it’s the V11 that perfected the design.



Featuring a similarly powerful motor to the V10 (though Dyson claims it has some small improvements), the big updates to the V11 are about quality of life. Unlike the V10, it’ll automatically adjust its power based on the type of surface you’re vacuuming to help preserve battery life, the first such Dyson cordless to do so. It also features another first; a built-in screen tells you how much longer that battery’s supposed to last.

Those might sound like minor improvements, but if you’re ready to go truly cordless with your vacuuming, they make a huge difference. Today on Amazon, both the Torque Drive and Animal models are on sale for $130 and $110 off, respectively, the best prices ever. The more expensive Torque Drive model includes a soft dusting head attachment and a screen that displays your remaining minutes and seconds of battery life, while the Animal model will only show you a more vague battery life glyph.