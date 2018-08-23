The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer took the hair tool market by storm, not just for its prowess at drying hair faster and easier, but because of its $400 price tag. But right now, Nordstrom Rack is selling refurbished white/silver and fuchsia/iron models for $250, a much more reasonable price point to dip your toe into luxury hair tools. Get it while supplies last.
