Dynamite's Leading Ladies Sale Has Some Stellar Titles Discounted at Comixology

Dynamite Leading Ladies Sale

Dynamite Leading Ladies Sale | Comixology



Something Dynamite does really well is their handling of licensed properties. The female lead books are absolutely at the top of the list of those properties. The talent they’ve selected to work on them has produced some of the most entertaining comics I’ve read over the last few years. Comixology is putting several of those titles on sale until June 4.

The entire Bettie Page series is incredible, those comics have no right to be that good. They’re really fun and really light-hearted , the total essence of Bettie. I love Joe Eis ma’s art and he absolutely nails the bell bottoms, feathered hair, and action of the 70s in Charlies’s Angels. And Paul Tobin’s writing on the Bionic Women was such a great fit for and not just because it’s set in Paris. Lots of suspense, lots of badassery. It’s two things he does very well.

Most of the books here are up to 50% off and several are included with an Unlimited membership.

