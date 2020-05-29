It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Dynamite's Leading Ladies Sale Has Some Stellar Titles Discounted at Comixology

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsComixology
46
Save
Dynamite Leading Ladies Sale | Comixology
Dynamite Leading Ladies Sale | Comixology
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dynamite Leading Ladies Sale | Comixology

Something Dynamite does really well is their handling of licensed properties. The female lead books are absolutely at the top of the list of those properties. The talent they’ve selected to work on them has produced some of the most entertaining comics I’ve read over the last few years. Comixology is putting several of those titles on sale until June 4.

Advertisement

The entire Bettie Page series is incredible, those comics have no right to be that good. They’re really fun and really light-hearted, the total essence of Bettie. I love Joe Eisma’s art and he absolutely nails the bell bottoms, feathered hair, and action of the 70s in Charlies’s Angels. And Paul Tobin’s writing on the Bionic Women was such a great fit for and not just because it’s set in Paris. Lots of suspense, lots of badassery. It’s two things he does very well.

Most of the books here are up to 50% off and several are included with an Unlimited membership.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Heat up the Summer With up to 50% off at Ella Paradis

Geek out Your Desk With up to 50% off Funko Pops

Add Better Smart TV Functionality and Alexa to Your New 4K TV Starting at $40

Running Out of Juice? These Five Power Banks Will Supercharge Your Travels