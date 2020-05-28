It's all consuming.
Duh Duh Duh Duh Duh Duh DUH Duh Duh: Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition Is Down to $74

Gabe Carey
Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition | $74 | Amazon
Image: Square Enix
Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition | $74 | Amazon

After 23 hours in Final Fantasy VII Remake—or Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 1 I should say—I still haven’t reached the end credits. That’s because unlike the original, Final Fantasy VII Remake is brimming with side quests, extended cutscenes, dart throwing, and at one point even a dance-off. Final Fantasy VII Deluxe Edition, which includes the full game, a Steelbook case, a hardback art book, and a “mini soundtrack” CD, is $6 off on Amazon, a modest yet competitive discount to an already worthy purchase.

Let me tell you, to have extended the first five hours of a two-decade-old game into almost 30 is a feat. To have done it well is just short of a miracle. No matter what the haters tell you, Final Fantasy VII Remake is good actually. Get to the end of chapter 9 and tell me I’m wrong. While it’s fair to say those who never played the original won’t understand some of the plot gaps, neither will those who never played a PSP game from 2008 that was never re-released.

Go in with an open mind and you’ll enjoy it for what it is: a gorgeous modern rendition of an influential JRPG that, while incomplete, is a hell of a lot of fun to play. Now, Tifa > Aerith thank you very much.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

