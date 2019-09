Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch | $25 | Amazon

H ere’s your chance to pick up a reliable, budget-friendly wristwatch from Timex. To be fair, this watch is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen but $25 is still a bonafide bargain for this Timex timepiece.

Timex makes some of our readers’ favorite watches and for good reason. They are understated and affordable. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.