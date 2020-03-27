Dry House? Clear the Air With 28% off TaoTronics' Highly Rated Digital Humidifier

It's all consuming.
Gabe Carey
TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier | $70 | Amazon | Promo code KINJIA97R
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Not everyone has the luxury of moisture in the air during the Bad Times. Some of us live in dry apartments or houses in which we can hardly breathe through our nostrils. The solution, I’m told, is a humidifier. I have a cheap one right now but it sucks! This one from TaoTronics, according to reviewers, is much better.

At MSRP, its $100 price tag is a little steep if I’m honest, but at $70 with our exclusive code KINJIA97R, it’s actually quite tempting. The 5.5-liter unit, designed for large rooms, is capable of clearing out dry air for 45 hours straight on one fill. It covers rooms up to 200-450 sq. foot which, seeing as my apartment is 550 sq. foot in its entirety, means you might only need one.

But if you have a larger apartment or house, it’s not a bad idea to shell out for one in each room. In the winter, you can even set the temperature to dispense warm mist up to 140°F, for a sauna-like experience. That said, warm mist mode is automatically disabled at night to keep you safe and sound from overheating and disruptive noise.

Gabe Carey

