Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

White noise machines are great for drowning out your internal monologue about that dumb thing to your boss three jobs ago, or when Stacy turned you down for prom, or when you forgot your lines in front of everyone in the middle school play oh god oh god just let me sleep, brain.



Marpac’s iconic Dohm machine carries a 4.2 star average from over 13,000 Amazon reviewers, and $39 is about as low as it ever gets, with a few short-lived exceptions like Gold Box deals.