Drown out the Noise With $50 off Bose’s Quietcomfort 35 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones | $300 | B&H Photo

Having to work from home can be frustrating for any number of reasons. Among them can be the uncontrollable noise from other family members who are just trying to get through the day. The best thing to do is to find a way to tune out the noise without having to cause too much trouble. Noise cancelling headphones, like Bo se’s QuietComfort 35‘s, which are $50 off at B&H Photo today, can be a great help in keeping you focused and helping the outside world fade into the background.

Sure, they might not actually stop the little ones from banging on pots and pans, but they’ll make sure you can hear what’s going on in that definitely important Zoom meeting while it’s happening.