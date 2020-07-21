Drown Out the Noise With $30 off a Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker

Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker Image : Amazon

Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker | $100 | Amazon

Nothing beats the backdrop of your favorite tunes while you blitz through your work or chores. Usually, a slick pair of headphones would be the way to go, but if you’ve got the place to yourself, or really need to drown out the construction right outside, a bluetooth speaker couldn’t hurt. Right now, Bose’s Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker is down to $100 on Amazon, saving you $30. It also comes in a bunch of neat colors, so you can add some pop to your home office. You can even pick up a couple and pair them together for stereo sound. It’s also waterproof, so it’s good for a session or two of shower karaoke.