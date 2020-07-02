It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechAudio

Drown Out the Noise in Your Home Office With 77% off These Noise-Cancelling Headphones From Audio-Technica

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
387
Save
Audio-Technica ANC Wired Headphones ATH-ANC9 | $45 | Newegg
Audio-Technica ANC Wired Headphones ATH-ANC9 | $45 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon

Audio-Technica ANC Wired Headphones ATH-ANC9 | $45 | Newegg

Without a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, working from home can be a frustrating endeavor. Between roommates trotting around just as you’re about to hit your stride, and dogs barking over your conference calls, it can be hard to focus on what’s important. Noise-canceling headphones can help alleviate that by drowning out unwanted noise. You’ll probably want a wireless pair if you plan on using them while you move around, but a decent wired pair will do if you’re just planning on using them at your desk. Audio-Technica’s ANC Wired Headphones ATH-ANC9, typically $200, are down to just $45 right now on Newegg.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best True Wireless Earbuds That Won't Break the Bank

This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Messenger Bag Holds a Nintendo Switch and All Your Accessories, Now $13 off

Save 21% on Anker's 5-in-1 PowerPort Hub [Exclusive]

Tacklife's New 800A Jump Starter Is 40% off and Doubles as an 18,000mAh Power Bank