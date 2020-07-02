Drown Out the Noise in Your Home Office With 77% off These Noise-Cancelling Headphones From Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica ANC Wired Headphones ATH-ANC9 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Without a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, working from home can be a frustrating endeavor. Between roommates trotting around just as you’re about to hit your stride, and dogs barking over your conference calls, it can be hard to focus on what’s important. Noise-canceling headphones can help alleviate that by drowning out unwanted noise. Yo u’ll probably want a wireless pair if you plan on using them while you move around, but a decent wired pair will do if you’re just planning on using them at your desk. Audio-Technica’s ANC Wired Headphones ATH-ANC9, typically $200, are down to just $45 right now on Newegg.