Drown Out That Voice In Your Head With This Crazy-Popular White Noise Machine

Marpac Dohm Classic (Tan) | $37 | Amazon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this popular white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep. Marpac’s Dohm boasts a 4.2 star average on nearly 15 (!!!) reviews, and you can pick it up for $37 today, the best price Amazon’s listed since April.



I use an Echo Dot as a white noise machine, and frankly am kind of sick of it randomly stopping working in the middle of the night because the Wi-Fi had a hiccup, or not looping because...reasons, I guess? Sometimes, the old ways are the best, and I may just buy this.