It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Drown Out a Chaotic News Cycle for a Minute With Your Favorite Shows on This $400 Westinghouse 65-Inch Roku TV

Elizabeth Lanier
Westinghouse 65&quot; LED 4K Roku TV | $400 | Best Buy
Westinghouse 65" LED 4K Roku TV | $400 | Best Buy
Westinghouse 65" LED 4K Roku TV | $400 | Best Buy

The weather outside has been chilly in my region, which makes me mostly want to relax on the couch with a new show to binge— or an old one. I’ve just started Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as a way to try and drown out the noise and mayhem of the news cycle for a bit. There’s something so relaxing about revisiting the nostalgia of the 90s. The scrunchies and spaghetti-strapped tops, and even the occasional oversized flannel. Buffy hits different watching as an adult, and more than the fashion is drawing my attention this time aroundTeens went to clubs after school? Giles is actually the hot one now that I’m getting older? What?

Whether you want to watch all the 90s hits or you want to get tuned in to the news, there’s an app for that on this Westinghouse 65" LED 4K Roku tv. The convenience of a smart tv like this one for just $400 right now at Best Buy.

