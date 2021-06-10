Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods Deep Clean Your Clothes With Plant-Based Ingredients

Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods (140 Count) Image : Sheilah Villari

Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods (140 Count) | $38 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Convenience while being more eco-friendly is a great two-in-one for a lot of products out there. I’ve used Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods for the last month, and this totally fits the bill. This pack is a fresh scent, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how powerful Dropps little pods are at pulverizing odors. I’ve even used them when I wash my dog’s blanket and bed. Clip the coupon and save 20% on a 140 bundle right now.

The ingredients are all plant-based and sustainable, but that doesn’t mean they are weak. As mentioned above, they can absolutely tackle sweat-drenched gym clothes and a doggo accident on my comforter. The scent is definitely there but not overwhelming once everything dried. It lives up to fresh and clean. This formula isn’t harsh on what I wash and but still gets stains out. I love that all the packaging is recyclable and can be composted when you’re finished. Dropps is committed to reducing single-use plastic and creating products that are low waste. Everything is made right in the US and is never tested on animals. This is one of the better detergent pods I’ve used, and I will absolutely be a repeat customer.

These will ship for free.