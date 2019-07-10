Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Samsung Q80 65" 4K QLED TV | $1,799 | Drop | Upgrade to 75" at checkout for $1,000 extra

If you don’t think you need to upgrade to 8K just yet, Samsung’s Q80 2019 TV line is the company’s second best QLED 4K TV, and you can get yours for the best price ever.



Featuring full-array backlighting, quantum dot-powered color, HDR support, and a stunningly slim design, it will ensure that your Bachelorette viewing parties (or whatever) always happen at your house.

Advertisement

For a limited time, get the 65" from Drop for $1,799 (down from $2,297 on Amazon), or upgrade to the 75" at checkout for $2,799 (down from $3,798).