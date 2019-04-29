Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Drive over to Amazon today and you can zoom, zoom away with some stellar deals on popular Anker car accessories from the Gold Box.



If I had to pick, the best deal of the bunch is this $16 car charger, which includes a 30W USB-C port, in addition to a regular USB port. There’s also a regular dual-port car charger included in the sale for $12. You can even add Alexa to your car with the Roav Viva for just $42.

Admittedly, the selection isn’t as large as previous Anker Gold Boxes, but these are still solid deals. Keep in mind that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.