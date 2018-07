Treat yourself to a new water bottle with these discounts on CamelBak Chute bottles. The wide mouth makes them easier to drink out of, but like all CamelBak bottles, they won’t leak. This sale includes two 32 oz bottles and one 25 oz for just $7. Just note, the 25 oz is an Add-on item, so it needs to ship with a larger order.



Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.