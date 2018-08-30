LifeStraw Play | $34 | EarthEasy | Promo code KINJA15
Get ready for the coming apocalypse your next camping trip with 15% off rarely discounted LifeStraw gear with promo code KINJA15. It’s eligible on the following products:

  • LifeStraw Play - a kid-friendly and colorful water bottle with LifeStraw filtration built in.
  • LifeStraw Flex - a LifeStraw filter that can be used five different ways, including as a regular straw, or with a bottle or hydration bladder.
  • LifeStraw Universal - Includes multiple bottle cap adapters to use with your favorite water bottle, including Nalgene, Camelbak, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, and more.
  • LifeStraw Mission - A massive water bladder with a LifeStraw spigot, capable of filtering nearly 5,000 gallons of water.