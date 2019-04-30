Photo: Amazon

If you’ve consumed so much coffee in your life that you’re now desensitized to the caffeine (hi), Insomnia Coffee might be the solution best option other than getting more sleep.



Insomnia claims to be the world’s strongest coffee blend, boasting 702mg of caffeine per 12 ounce cup. For comparison, a 12 ounce Red Bull has about 115mg, so...yeah, Insomnia probably isn’t super healthy, and you probably shouldn’t drink much of it at a time! But hey, I’m not here to judge. You can get a pound of ground or whole bean for $16 right now on Amazon (or less with Subscribe & Save), down from the usual $20.