Graphic: Shep McAllister

Staying hydrated is one New Year’s resolution that you might actually be able to stick with this year, but only if you have a water bottle at your desk that you really love. A bunch of shiny and matte options from S’well are on sale right now at Need Supply Co., and you can save an extra 20% at checkout with promo code GETALITTLE, which brings the small ones down to $18, and the bigger bottles down to $22.



S’well bottles feature triple walled vacuum sealing, and can keep drinks cold for 24 hours, or hot for 12. Not that you should take that long to finish. Everything from standard black to shiny red to, uh, teak is included, so find one that fits your style.