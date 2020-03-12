It's all consuming.
Drink Cleaner Water With This $27 Brita Pitcher

Quentyn Kennemer
Brita Everyday Water Filter Pitcher | $27 | Amazon
Brita Everyday Water Filter Pitcher | $27 | Amazon

Can’t be arsed to install a proper water filter in your sink? Brita’s filtered water pitchers are the next best thing, and they’re down to $27 at Amazon. I wouldn’t rely on this thing to filter out the heavily contaminated waters that somehow still exist around the world, but if you just want to make some already decent tap water taste better, this is one convenient and inexpensive way. It comes with one filter, which Brita says can go through 900 16oz bottles worth of water before you need to replace it.

