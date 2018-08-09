Graphic: Shep McAllister

Halloween’s still a few months away, but let’s be honest here, there’s never a bad time to dress up your pet. Pet Krewe is the company that made the dog lion mane featured in this Amazon ad—hey, who’s chopping onions in here?—and our readers can save 25% on every costume they sell right now with promo code GDAG23DC.



Pictured above: Miller, our coworker Zach’s dog looking dapper in the classic dog lion mane, and Garrus, my cat, rocking the feline version. They didn’t send us the dog spider to test, but that would be perfect for Halloween. Just be sure to head over to Pet Krewe’s Amazon store to see all the deals.