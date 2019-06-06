Photo: Amazon

6-Pack 11.5" x 11.5" Terracotta Tiles | $13 | Amazon

If your outdoor space consists of a drab, uninspired concrete slab patio or apartment balcony, and you don’t have the time, money, and/or permission from your landlord to do anything about it, I have some good news.



These terracotta-looking tiles (they’re actually plastic) are down to their best price since January, lock into place and sit on top of your existing patio, and allow for adequate drainage without making any permanent changes to your patio. They’re nearly a square foot each, and cost $13 for six, so buy as many packs as you think you’ll need before the sun sets on this deal.

Call me crazy, but all the string lights and tiki torches in the world won’t do as much to improve your patio as these.