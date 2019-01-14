You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses — especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Dress Up in Discounted Diane Von Furstenberg at Nordstrom Rack
You don’t need a special occasion to don one of Diane Von Furstenberg’s iconic patterned wrap dresses — especially since a slew of swingy styles, including a few tops, are on sale right now at Nordstrom Rack. But if you want to get wrapped up in a new DVF look for around 60% off, act quickly; the designer’s stock is already selling out.