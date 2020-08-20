It's all consuming.
Dress up for Your Zoom Calls, and Save up to $174 on Shirts, Pants, and Chinos in Indochino's WFH Sale

Gabe Carey
Work From Home Collection | $300 | Indochino | Promo Code WHF300

Working from home doesn’t have to mean letting up on your appearances. In fact, the dress code hasn’t changed at all when it comes to job interviews and more traditional office jobs. And while you don’t technically have to wear pants anymore, make the mistake of standing up once and everyone on the conference call will know. It’s for this reason, Indochino is debuting their Work From Home collection. Choose any six made-to-measure shirts, chinos, and pants for just $300, saving you up to $174 at checkout. Don’t slouch, THRIVE in that gamer chair, and peruse the selection of casual and formal wear today.

I’m no fashionista, but I’m always down for a pair of burgundy work chinos. Pair them with this olive corduroy shirt for a sophisticated yet down-to-earth look. The perfect addition to your fall, and eventually winter, wardrobe, Indochino describes it as an “autumn armor,” especially suited to cooler transition weather—like the season coming up. If you’re going for a more classic style, why not order a pair of moleskin tobacco pants and a light blue button-up? Or, mix it up and buy all four. You’ll still have a couple more picks to add to your cart. Snap ‘em up while they’re on sale using the promo code WFH300. Offer ends August 30.

