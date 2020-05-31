It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Dress Up, Dad, With Haggar's One Day Pants and Shorts Sale

Elizabeth Henges
All Pants | $28 | Haggar | Use code DAD27 All Shorts | $18 | Haggar | Use code DAD27
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Haggar believes dads should treat themselves, and this week, the clothing company will have daily deals for dads to give themselves a wardrobe refresh. For today only, you can use code DAD27 at checkout to get shorts for $18, and pants for $28. There’s only one catch—the pants don’t include suit pants, but the pants that do count look great enough for business casual anyway. Maybe don’t wear the shorts in the office, though.

This sale will only last until the end of the day, and then Haggar will offer something new for dads. So act fast!

