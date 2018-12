Photo: Amazon

What do you get this holiday season for the person that loves water, doesn’t have a ton of storage space, and enjoys having shoulders that feel like they’re on fire?



Computer! <bleep bloop bleep bloop>

An inflatable kayak! Walmart’s discounting a single seater from Intex to $60 today, and a two-seater to just $65. They’re not as stable as a real kayak, but they can fit in the trunk of your car or the back of a closet with ease.