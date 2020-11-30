Dream Easy on Cyber Monday With This $10 Cozy Sherpa Pillow

DreamEase Sherpa Comfort Pillow Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

DreamEase Sherpa Comfort Pillow | $10 | Macy’s



If you were in search of the coziest and snuggliest pillow look no further than the DreamEase Sherpa, This faux sherpa dream machine was made for all sleeping positions to guarantee the most restful night . This ultra-soft pillow is 20" x 28" in size and easy to wash if need be. It’s made in the USA and this sale has it for 75% off. Time to upgrade your bedroom or all of them for that matter . These will not last so if you want a few buy now.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $2 5.