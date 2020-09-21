It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is Perfect for Series Newcomers, Now $27 on PS4 and Xbox One

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsGaming DealsVideo GamesGamingVideo Game Deals
33
Save
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS4) | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Xbox One) | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS4) | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Xbox One) | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS4) | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Xbox One) | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Advertisement

If you’re jumping in for the first time, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a great way to experience Goku’s plight against the likes of Frieza, Buu and Cell in a game that recaps all the events and battles from the anime series. This single player adventure features iconic locales straight from the Dragon Ball universe, plus all the grossly overpowered characters inhabiting it. It’s only $26 for PS4 and Xbox One when you clip the coupon at Amazon, which is quite enticing for those who might have been on the fence about its $60 debut sticker.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Up Your Zoom Game With This Highly-Rated 2K Rotating Webcam for Only $20

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Shows Cloud Like You've Never Seen Him, Now Only $45

Saturday's Best Deals: Dyson Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Huckberry Onsen Bath Towels, Beats Solo Pro Headphones, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil, IT Brush Bath, and More