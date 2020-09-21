Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is Perfect for Series Newcomers, Now $27 on PS4 and Xbox One

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS4) | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Xbox One) | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you’re jumping in for the first time, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a great way to experience Goku’s plight against the likes of Frieza, Buu and Cell in a game that recaps all the events and battles from the anime series. This single player adventure features iconic locales straight from the Dragon Ball universe, plus all the grossly overpowered characters inhabiting it. It’s only $26 for PS4 and Xbox One when you clip the coupon at Amazon, which is quite enticing for those who might have been on the fence about its $60 debut sticker.