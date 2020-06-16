Dragon Ball FighterZ is Only $20 on Nintendo Switch

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch) Screenshot : Namco Bandai

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch) | $20 | Amazon

If you’ve been dying to kick Vegeta’s ass as much as I want to, today is a pretty good day to pick up Dragon Ball FighterZ. The physical copy on Nintendo Switch is only $20, a rarity for this 2D brawler.

FighterZ has emerged as a top fighting game in the pro scene after years of the franchise suffering from rushed cash grabs. There are actual skill mechanics now, though newbies can still button mash their way to a win every now and then. Get started now, and you might be able to beat Sonic Fox at next year’s EVO (if he decides not to go Super Saiyan on you with the snap of a finger).