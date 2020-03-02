Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Masks Are A Low $8 At Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

All of my skincare babes rejoice, because the infamous Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Face Masks are only $8 at Sephora. For those who aren’t in the know, these Lover Rubber masks each target a skin concern — hydration, clear skin, brightness, and firmness. They all include a two-part process to tackle dry skin, acne, dull skin, and skin that isn’t as tight as it was before. The rubber mask is made with algae and lowers your skin temperature to calm it as the serum does its’ magic. I would grab one of these before they’re gone.