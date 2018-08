Screenshot: Humble

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Board games, when translated well, can make for really great video games, and a bunch of digital tabletop adaptations are included in the latest Humble Bundle. If you do nothing else, at least spend $1 to get Ticket to Ride on Steam and Android, but if you pay more, you can get the likes of Carcassonne, Talisman, and Armello too.