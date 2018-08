Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

John Krasinski is about to assume the role of Jack Ryan for a new Amazon series, his biggest action role since playing Golden Face in Threat Level Midnight. To celebrate the show’s impending release, Amazon’s discounting The Hunt For Red October to $2 on Kindle, or $6 as an audiobook, today only.