The Witcher is an amazing video game series, and is even getting its own Netflix series, but if you consider yourself a fan, it’s worth checking out the books that started it all. Blood of Elves is the first Witcher novel (though there were a couple of short story collections before it), and it’s only $2 on Kindle today. Even if you haven’t played the games, it’s a great introduction to the lore, so don’t worry if you don’t know your botchlings from your bilge hags.

