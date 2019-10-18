It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Download the Best of the New York Times' Modern Love Columns to Your Kindle For $3

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
239
Save
Modern Love [Kindle] | $3 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Modern Love [Kindle] | $3 | Amazon

To celebrate the release of its new Prime original series by the same name, Amazon’s discounting a Kindle collection of the best New York Times Modern Love columns, as chosen and edited by the Times’ Daniel Jones.

Advertisement

The collection of dozens of essays includes some that inspired episodes of the new show, along with many of the best stories from the column since its inception in 2004:

Some of the stories are unconventional, while others hit close to home. Some reveal the way technology has changed dating forever; others explore the timeless struggles experienced by anyone who has ever searched for love. But all of the stories are, above everything else, honest. Together, they tell the larger story of how relationships begin, often fail, and—when we’re lucky—endure.

Today only, you can download the book to your Kindle for just $3, or, if we’re being honest, probably less if you have some of those No-Rush Shipping credits to spend.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Today's Gold Box Is Dropping The Price on Select L.O.L. Surprise! Toys
Give Your Old Hard Drive or SSD New Life With This $8 Enclosure
Save Between 15 and 30% On Frisco Beds For Cats and Dogs

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts