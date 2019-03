Screenshot: Amazon

Splatoon 2 is one of Nintendo’s best multiplayer game for the Switch (and almost assuredly its best online multiplayer game), so if you haven’t picked up a copy yet, it’s down to $48 right now as a digital download on Amazon. Plus, you’ll get the same 300 Gold Coins (worth $3) that you would have gotten if you’d paid full price.