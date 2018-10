Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

George W. Bush has his painting, and Obama likes to kite surf as the world burns, but Bill Clinton’s post-presidency hobby of choice is writing novels. His debut alongside James Patterson is a little goofy, but endearingly so, and if you’ve been curious to give it a read, it’s just $5 on Kindle today.