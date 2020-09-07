Download Hundreds of Free Black Panther Comics From Comixology Right Now

Free Black Panther Digital Comic Books Image : Andrew Hayward

Now here’s a perfect way to spend your Labor Day: reading scads of awesome Black Panther comics without dropping a cent. To commemorate the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman last month, Comixology has made more than 200 Black Panther digital comics new and old free to download and keep.



Comixology hasn’t promoted the deal, which started over the weekend, so we’re not exactly sure when it will end. However, we do know that there’s loads of great stuff in there, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recent Black Panther run that helped point the way for the version that Boseman portrayed in the movies.

There’s also Rise of the Black Panther, a revitalized origin story for King T’Challa, as well as the Shuri and Killmonger mini-series and the kid-centric Marvel Action: Black Panther. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, so hit the link below and browse the scads of single issues that you can claim until the promo expires and keep forever!

