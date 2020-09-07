ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Download Hundreds of Free Black Panther Comics From Comixology Right Now

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsComixology
896
Save
Free Black Panther Digital Comic Books | Comixology
Free Black Panther Digital Comic Books | Comixology
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Free Black Panther Digital Comic Books | Comixology

Now here’s a perfect way to spend your Labor Day: reading scads of awesome Black Panther comics without dropping a cent. To commemorate the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman last month, Comixology has made more than 200 Black Panther digital comics new and old free to download and keep.

Advertisement

Comixology hasn’t promoted the deal, which started over the weekend, so we’re not exactly sure when it will end. However, we do know that there’s loads of great stuff in there, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recent Black Panther run that helped point the way for the version that Boseman portrayed in the movies.

Advertisement

There’s also Rise of the Black Panther, a revitalized origin story for King T’Challa, as well as the Shuri and Killmonger mini-series and the kid-centric Marvel Action: Black Panther. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, so hit the link below and browse the scads of single issues that you can claim until the promo expires and keep forever!

G/O Media may get a commission
Free Black Panther Digital Comics

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Hisense 55-inch Smart TV, bObsweep Robot Vacuum, 4K UHD Laser Projector, Razer Kraken Headset, Bissell Upright Vacuum, and More

How To Clean A Grill Without Destroying It Completely

Thursday's Best Deals: Libratone Bluetooth Speaker, OnePlus 7T, Anker Car Charger, Baby Yoda Funko Pops, Succulents, Eufy Security Cams, and More

Saturday's Best Deals: Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker, Mario Titles, Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum, Urban Decay All Nighter Spray, and JACHS NY Men’s Short Sleeve Shirts