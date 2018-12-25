Screenshot: Amazon

If you got a Switch for Christmas, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $10 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.



Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.