Download All the Switch Games to This $28 Mario-Approved 128GB MicroSD Card

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card | $28 | Amazon

With Borderlands Legendary Collection, XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition now on Switch, you’re going to need a bigger SD card. But oftentimes more storage means more money—more money most of us don’t have in the midst of a global pandemic. At the very least, SanDisk’s officially Nintendo-licensed 128GB microSD card is $28 over on Amazon to spare you 20% of the cost.

If you don’t give a shit about Mario, first off how dare you, and second, SanDisk’s higher capacity 256GB microSD card features the same read and write speeds, albeit without the cute lil Super Mushroom doodle on the front. If that’s a sacrifice you’re willing to make for double the storage, here ya go bud.

