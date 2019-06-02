The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Need a new book to read on the beach or by the pool? Amazon’s marked over 70 popular titles down to just a few bucks each, as is their custom on Sundays. Personally, I downloaded No Exit, and even got it for free with all my No Rush Shipping credits:



On her way to Utah to see her dying mother, college student Darby Thorne gets caught in a fierce blizzard in the Colorado Rockies. With the roads impassable, she’s forced to wait out the storm at a remote highway rest stop with no cell phone reception. Inside are some vending machines, a coffee maker, and four complete strangers.

Desperate to find a signal to call home, the exhausted young art student goes back out into the storm . . . and makes a horrifying discovery. In the back of the van parked next to her car is a little girl locked in an animal crate.

Who is the child? Why has she been taken? And how can Darby save her?

There is no way to call for help and no way out. One of her fellow travelers is a kidnapper. But which one?